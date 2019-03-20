Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saturday's service will be held at the Catholic Church and is open for all to attend.
Saturday's service will be held at the Catholic Church and is open for all to attend. Craig Warhurst
News

Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

Noor Gillani
by
20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Islamic Society of Gladstone is inviting the community to attend a prayer service to honour the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

Society president Mohammed Uddin said the city's Muslim community was shocked and saddened by Friday's horrific events.

"But not only the Muslim community, it seems all of Australia and New Zealand were shocked,” Mr Uddin said.

He said the service on Saturday would pay respect to the 50 victims and their families.

"We're inviting all the people in Gladstone to come including local politicians and law enforcement,” he said.

"During the prayer service ... if anybody would like they can give a speech (and) we'll put a register down so anybody wanting to can sign their condolences.”

Mr Uddin said there were some safety concerns among the city's small Muslim population after Friday's attack.

However, he said the community's response and conversations with local police were reassuring.

"The police called us and they are always (speaking) with us,” Mr Uddin said.

"They were patrolling the mosque when people were there so at this point we don't feel there's any security issues.

"A lot of people in the community came to see us, that's a good sign for the Gladstone community.”

The prayer service will be held at 10am on Saturday at the Parish Hall at 38 HerbertSt. All are welcome.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    premium_icon 'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    News The bridge experiences heavy traffic and is close to a school. Children often cross the busy road unsafely.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Rail Trail passes major hurdle at council meeting

    premium_icon Rail Trail passes major hurdle at council meeting

    News The Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has taken another step forward.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Four votes to be utilised at crucial LGAQ meeting

    premium_icon Four votes to be utilised at crucial LGAQ meeting

    News The meeting is expected to be a pivotal one for Queensland councils.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Worrying stats reveal prevalence of cancer in CQ

    premium_icon Worrying stats reveal prevalence of cancer in CQ

    Health Cancer is impacting an increasing number of people and families.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM