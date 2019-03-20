Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

Saturday's service will be held at the Catholic Church and is open for all to attend.

THE Islamic Society of Gladstone is inviting the community to attend a prayer service to honour the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

Society president Mohammed Uddin said the city's Muslim community was shocked and saddened by Friday's horrific events.

"But not only the Muslim community, it seems all of Australia and New Zealand were shocked,” Mr Uddin said.

He said the service on Saturday would pay respect to the 50 victims and their families.

"We're inviting all the people in Gladstone to come including local politicians and law enforcement,” he said.

"During the prayer service ... if anybody would like they can give a speech (and) we'll put a register down so anybody wanting to can sign their condolences.”

Mr Uddin said there were some safety concerns among the city's small Muslim population after Friday's attack.

However, he said the community's response and conversations with local police were reassuring.

"The police called us and they are always (speaking) with us,” Mr Uddin said.

"They were patrolling the mosque when people were there so at this point we don't feel there's any security issues.

"A lot of people in the community came to see us, that's a good sign for the Gladstone community.”

The prayer service will be held at 10am on Saturday at the Parish Hall at 38 HerbertSt. All are welcome.