Gladstone praised for good behaviour over Christmas

WELL DONE GLADDY: Gladstone Police Station and Court House.
WELL DONE GLADDY: Gladstone Police Station and Court House.
Andrew Thorpe
by

IT'S the story journalists get used to writing every year - how Christmas celebrations were humming along nicely before someone had too much to drink and the day took a turn for the worse.

But police are praising Gladstone's good spirits and restraint after an unusually well-behaved Christmas Day.

Acting Sergeant Kylie Baker said Gladstone police recorded no major incidents on the day.

"It was just a good Christmas Day, nothing out of the ordinary," she said.

While one driver was caught doing more than 140kmh in a 100kmh zone late last week, police recorded no similar incidents around the port city over Christmas.

"No high speeds, and to my knowledge no drink drivers," Sgt Baker said.

"Everyone was well behaved."

Gladstone Observer
