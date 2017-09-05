Gladstone Power Station's $1m job at 150 meters high

UPGRADE: Repair work worth $1m is under way for stack 2 at the NRG Gladstone Power Station.

AT 150 metres high, a group of construction contractors have one of the most unique offices in the region for a more than $1million job.

Grey Construction Propriety Limited is completing repair work on one of NRG Gladstone Power Station's three stacks as part of an upgrade that happens once every 15 years.

Gladstone Power Station engineering manager Greg Mills said the upgrade would ensure the stacks are safe to operate through to 2030.

The $1 million work comes amid the ongoing debate on the future of coal-fired power stations in Australia.

The Gladstone Power Station, commissioned in 1969, is expected to be operational until 2030.

"Current work on stack 2 includes checking and repairing for concrete 'scarfing' or flaking of the exterior concrete cladding to ensure no heavy pieces detach and fall, as well as repairs to the very top 'lip' of the stacks which have plates of iron cladding to protect them from heat and weather deterioration," Mr Mills said.

The two other stacks are due for upgrades within three years.

"(Greys Construction) are experts in this type of work and must comply with absolutely stringent safety standards including being restrained from fall at all times," Mr Mills said.

Because the repairs are to the exterior of the stack the plant can remain online.