Gladstone Power Station claims injury-free year

GLADSTONE Power Station has toasted the new year with the best safety performance in its history.

The station reported an injury-free year in 2017, the best in the plant's 41-year history, achieving over 12 months without a single medical treatment injury.

The result places it alongside the best in NRG's fleet of 100 power stations across the world.

Acting general manager Nigel Warrington said the result - over 600 days without lost time, injury free for both employees and contractors - was down to a mindset shift in the workforce.

"While we have focussed on the way we manage safety, the result has largely come about from our employees and contractors genuinely 'owning' safety and looking after each other,” he said.

"Safety is everybody's job and our people now speak up without hesitation when something is not right, they report it and we stop what we're doing until the risk is properly assessed.

"There's no hierarchy to it, no fear of 'speaking out of turn'; a safe workplace is everybody's right and it's everybody's common ground here.”

Two new rotors are being installed at the Gladstone Power Station, to replace equipment used since it was built in 1976. NRG employee Mark Booth

Mr Warrington said the plant's safety performance was even more commendable considering both the heavy industrial environment and the challenges the station has faced over the past 12 to 18 months.

"We have achieved a new, four-year wage agreement with local unions and our employees, fitted new rotors to the Unit 2 turbine, and we have just completed a major overhaul of Unit 5, employing an extra 150 local workers, with two more overhauls planned for 2018,” he said.

"Our people have been through a lot of change and distraction recently as well as a lot of intensive project work, so for the Gladstone Power Station team to keep an unwavering focus on safety throughout all of that, it's really an outstanding result.”