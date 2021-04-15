Gladstone power station appoints new GM

Greg Mills has been appointed the new general manager of Gladstone Power Station, taking over from Chuck Mason.

Greg Mills has been appointed the new general manager of Gladstone Power Station, taking over from Chuck Mason.

Greg Mills has been appointed general manager of the Gladstone Power Station.

Formerly the engineering and projects manager at GPS, Mr Mills’ five years’ experience in leading the maintenance and engineering functions at the site, as well as involvement in the site’s shut programs, asset management and future planning were key factors in his appointment.

US-based NRG Energy Inc co-owns Gladstone Power Station and its vice president south/international operations Roger Morgan said Mr Mills’ strong safety focus and people skills would complement the appointment.

“We look forward to his contribution as we plan for the ongoing future of GPS,” he said.

Mr Mills said his priorities were to maintain and improve GPS’s strong community, safety and

environmental performance, and to manage the asset’s condition to continue operations

well into the future.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“We have invested a significant amount of money in refurbishments and new equipment

over the past five years,” Mr Mills said.

“GPS has an important role to play in the future of the region and we will continue to look for ways to combine GPS’s inherent capabilities to complement intermittent solar and wind generation, for a safe and reliable transition to a lower emissions grid.

“I’m honoured to accept this position as a proud Gladstone local and look forward to many

years of operation ahead.”

Mr Mills replaced former GPS general anager Chuck Mason after his return to the United

States last year.

More Gladstone industry news:

– REVEALED: Labor’s candidate for Flynn at next election

– Federal Labor headhunts Qld mayor in bid to win back regions

– Major Agnes Water, 1770 road to receive $915k upgrade