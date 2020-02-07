Gladstone Power juniors aim for an undefeated weekend
BASKETBALL: One team is undefeated and the other enters Saturday's first day of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival with an even ledger.
The Gladstone Power girls' team is chock-full of confidence after an unblemished first round of the CQJBC in Rockhampton in December.
The side's biggest challenge would seem to be Bundaberg Bears - a team Gladstone meet in game one at 10am on Saturday in Bundaberg.
Bears pushed the Power to 54-50 in Rocky as did Rockhampton Cyclones in the final game in round one 59-54.
Erin Harvey is expected to lead the Gladstone charge.
She averages 19 points.
She has a strong support cast with Malu-Sianne Auda, Eli Walsh, Cienna Jaavuo and Eryn-Lee Dessent providing a mix of scoring and defensive prowess.
The Power boys meet Maryborough Magic at 11am on Saturday.
Power defeated Magic 104-34 in round one.
A much tougher day looms on Sunday against the first and second-placed teams Rocky Rockets and Bundy Bulls.
Results can be followed on the Basketball Queensland website under the CQJBC tab.
