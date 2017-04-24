Gladstone Ports Corporation unveils new training chopper

WELCOME: The Airbus 135H has arrived at the Port of Gladstone to conduct differences training for helicopter pilots.

SHIPS will be welcomed to Gladstone's multi-commodity port in style, after the arrival of a new marine pilot helicopter.

The Airbus 135H arrived last week in town to conduct differences training for the Gladstone Helicopter Pilots.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the the helicopter would be used to transfer Gladstone Marine Pilots to and from ships at the Gladstone Fairway Buoy.

"Marine pilots are employed to safely navigate ships from the Gladstone Fairway to and from berths within the Port of Gladstone," he said.

"For the past 30 years helicopters have been used in addition to pilot boats, to transport marine pilots to and from ships that visit the port.

"Helicopter transfer operations significantly reduce the pilot transfer time and the new Airbus 135H is one of the safest helicopters in the business."

The helicopter's arrival is the result of a joint tender process undertaken by Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) and North Queensland Bulk Port (NQBP).

Mackay Helicopters Pty Ltd were awarded the contract to supply the helicopters.

The Airbus 135H will replace the Eurocopter 135 helicopter which currently services the port, and will officially begin transfer operations from August 1.