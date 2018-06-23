Gladstone Ports Corporation reveals beneficiary for fun run

BIG DOLLARS: Gladstone Ports Corporation has announced Gladstone PCYC as the major community beneficiary for this year's fun run.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation (GPC) has announced Gladstone PCYC as the major community beneficiary for this year's Botanic to Bridge.

Funds raised through the ninth annual community event will go towards creating Gladstone PCYC's YOUth Space drop-in lounge.

Gladstone PCYC branch manager Sergeant Dominic Richardson said the initiative aims to create safe, supervised space for the region's youth.

"We hope the dedicated drop-in lounge encourages young people to participate in PCYC's programs and activities, and engage with their peers in a positive and constructive way," he said.

"It will also foster positive connections and interactions between PCYC staff, mentors, support agency workers and police to encourage and support our vision to contribute to a safe and healthier community for Gladstone."

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the corporation was proud to be supporting an organisation that was making a difference. "Our youth are our future and Gladstone PCYC offers an invaluable service," he said.

"GPC looks forward to watching the YOUth Space succeed and become a permanent youth development program within the PCYC."

The 2018 Botanic to Bridge major sponsors - Santos GLNG, SMIT Lamnalco and Gladstone Regional Council/Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre - were part of the voting process to choose this year's community beneficiary.

Last year $26,000 was raised from the run and donated to Gladstone regional primary and high schools.

The 2018 Botanic to Bridge is on August 19.

To register go to: botanictobridge.com.au/register.