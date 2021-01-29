Gladstone Ports Corp welcomes 22 fresh faces

A total of 22 new workers have joined the GPC's apprentice, trainee and work placement program for 2021 and hit the ground running after starting last week.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation is continuing its commitment to blooding the next generation of industry workers, with new faces joining their program for 2021.

GPC’s intake included five apprentice electricians, four apprentice diesel fitters, two

apprentice gardeners, one mechanical fitter, one rigging and scaffolding trainee and a computer-aided design trainee.

The intake also included a group of eight local high school students who came on board this year to complete their one day a week work placement program with GPC.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the program was delivering for Gladstone’s workforce as well as supporting local apprentices and trainees with world-class training at home.

“Our apprentice and trainee program is one of our most successful programs at GPC and attracts hundreds of applicants each year,” Mr Walker said.

“The new recruits will be given an invaluable opportunity to learn their chosen trade under the

guidance of our skilled supervisors and mentors who have been with GPC for decades and are

keen to see them all succeed and prosper with their future careers.”

“We’re proud to be shaping Queensland’s future workforce with our program and supporting our local community in which we operate.”

GPC’s rigging and scaffolding trainee, Price Maynard, was excited to take his first steps in his new career.

“I was a bit shocked when my application was accepted because I knew how popular the program was,” he said.

“I’m really grateful I’ve been given the opportunity and I’m enjoying every moment.”

The 25-year-old said his goal was to finish his traineeship and apply for a position at GPC.

Parks and Gardens apprentice Amanda De Boer said the program offered her an ideal career

change.

“I’m very impressed with the new East Shores parkland development and I’m looking forward to working there, getting my hands dirty and learning all about horticulture,” Ms De Boer said.

“I have been looking for a career change and I’m very passionate about gardening and this

program was the perfect opportunity.”

Member for Gladstone and Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher, said the Queensland Government was focused on creating jobs and growth.

“I started my career as an apprentice fitter and turner in Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

“These apprenticeships and traineeships means that young Queenslanders have a fantastic

opportunity to learn new skills and businesses are able to grow, employing even more locals,” he said.

“The Gladstone Ports Corporation has a very strong history in providing exceptional training and education, creating local jobs and keeping our Gladstone at the forefront of Australian industry.”