Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gladstone Port responds to black lung concerns in inquiry

Gladstone Ports Corporation.
Gladstone Ports Corporation. CHRISSY HARRIS
Tegan Annett
by

THE return of black lung disease in Queensland has forced Gladstone Ports Corporation to identify measures to reduce workers' exposure to coal dust.

The latest Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Select Committee report includes a series of recommendations to reduce coal dust exposure for workers in the supply chain from mine to port.

The initial inquiry was expanded after it found rail and port workers were also exposed to dust particles.

In evidence offered to the inquiry, Gladstone Ports Corporation worker of 28 years Mark Zerner said he was concerned wearing respirators was not mandatory and about the effectiveness of coal sprinklers used to restrict coal dust.

"In the past six to eight months they have moved and built another building completely away from the pits to get us out of that environment but we still have to go into that environment to jackhammer trains or clean down and do things like that, so there are still a lot of dust issues," he said.

Mr Zerner said lots of work had been done to mitigate coal-dust exposure but said there was "room for improvement".

The corporation said it mitigated coal dust exposure by pressurising the dump station control and restricting access to the dump station.

The company also hired an occupational physician and occupational hygienist two years ago to conduct assessment of coal dust and crystalline silica dust exposure.

They found risk of exposure to coal dust for workers at RG Tanna was "insignificant".

Strategies recommended for Queensland's six ports, two of which are in Gladstone, included identifying sources of high-risk exposure, establishing a benchmark of dust production per tonne and installing controls to mitigate dust production.

Related Items

Topics:  black lung gladstoneindustry gladstone ports corporation

Gladstone Observer
Sex offender released with 44 conditions

Sex offender released with 44 conditions

PETER Raymond Cooney, who pleaded guilty in Gladstone, to indecent treatment of a child charges, will be released under 44 strict conditions.

The dramatic change to controversial development plans

Agnes Water main beach.

Agnes Water developer changes tact

Traditional South African cuisine taps into Gladstone market

DELICIOUS: Lameez Yunus, along with her mother, Zubeida Yunus, have started selling African cuisine from their Gladstone home.

New food options for Gladstone residents.

Library's festive feeling is catching on

FESTIVE: Stacey McNelly, Kiara Featherstone, Tasha Duke, Kerri Geaney, Merc Heymer and Dawn Bird are spreading Christmas cheer by dressing up at work.

Gladstone's librarians are dressing up this Christmas period.

Local Partners