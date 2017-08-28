Gladstone Port plan: Your chance to have your say

HAVE YOUR SAY: A ship loader services a coal ship at Gladstone Port.

PLANNING for the Port of Gladstone's future has taken a step forward with the master plan now open for public submissions.

The plan sets out opportunities for economic growth and an environmental management framework designed to identify employment generating, sustainable development.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham said master planning would set a course for growth at Queensland's largest multi-cargo port.

"The plan identifies a vision for the area to 2050,” Dr Lynham said.

"This includes a sharp focus on protecting our iconic reef and safeguarding the outstanding universal value of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area well into the future.

"We have been working with Gladstone Ports Corporation, the local council, state agencies, the Australian Government and key industry and community groups to prepare the draft master plan, and we are now inviting the community to have its say.”

The environmental management framework is designed to guide the way opportunities can be harnessed while, at the same time, managing the environmental values in and around the master planned area.

This would include any potential cumulative impacts on the Great Barrier Reef from the Port of Gladstone and its associated industries.

Gladstone is the first of Queensland's four priority ports to subject to master planning under laws introduced by the State Government in 2015.

Those laws put into effect the government's key port-related commitments in the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan.

Master planning has started at Townsville, and preliminary processes are underway for Abbot Point and Hay Point/Mackay.

"Priority ports represent the engines of our economy and master plans will be blueprints on their sustainable development, boosting investor confidence and job growth,” Dr Lynham said.

"It will ensure our priority ports, critical transport nodes for economic strength, will support development of essentials for future growth, including shipping channels, swing basins and berth pockets, as well as roads, rail lines, gas and water pipelines and power lines.”

Submissions on the draft master plan close on Monday October 9, 2017.

A final master plan and final master planned area will be finalised by mid-2018.