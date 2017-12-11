Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gladstone Port exploring renewable energy options

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan is proud to announce the company's foray into renewable energy.
GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan is proud to announce the company's foray into renewable energy. Julia Bartrim

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation is ready to embrace the world of renewable energy, starting with a demonstration trial at their CBD office.

GPC's Yarroon St administration building will have 70 solar panels installed this week.

CEO Peter O'Sullivan said it was a sign of the company's commitment to energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.

"GPC is investigating what it can do to not only curb our use of electricity, but continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

"This is just the start of our renewable energy journey."

Gladstone-based contractor Cutuli Electrical will install the solar panels.

"GPC recognises the skills that already exist in Gladstone, and is dedicated to supporting local businesses wherever possible," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Cutuli Electrical has shown it's leading the way in supplying, installing and maintaining solar in Gladstone, and in turn, supporting sustainable communities."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  gladstoneindustry gladstone ports corporation renewable energy solar power

Gladstone Observer
Family desperate for medical help caught up in flight drama

Family desperate for medical help caught up in flight drama

A TRIP that could finally give a Gladstone family the answers they need to improve their daughter's health started with an unexpected $5000 hurdle.

Tannum beachgoers warned of snakes in dunes, entrances

WARNING: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards Mitchell Haigh 17, and Michael Poli 17, are on the lookout at walkways, beach entrances and dunes for snakes.

Lifeguards have a word of warning for beachgoers.

OPINION: Country's indigenous culture to be valued

the celebration of the native title determination, at Gladstone Marina, November 28, 2017.

How are indigenous Australians not recognised under our constitution

Baby girl a thrill for couple still looking for a name

Brenda Courtice, with her first yet to be named baby girl, at Gladstone Base Hospital on December 8.

The first-time mother has yet to name her new baby girl.

Local Partners