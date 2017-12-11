Gladstone Port exploring renewable energy options

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan is proud to announce the company's foray into renewable energy.

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation is ready to embrace the world of renewable energy, starting with a demonstration trial at their CBD office.

GPC's Yarroon St administration building will have 70 solar panels installed this week.

CEO Peter O'Sullivan said it was a sign of the company's commitment to energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.

"GPC is investigating what it can do to not only curb our use of electricity, but continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

"This is just the start of our renewable energy journey."

Gladstone-based contractor Cutuli Electrical will install the solar panels.

"GPC recognises the skills that already exist in Gladstone, and is dedicated to supporting local businesses wherever possible," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Cutuli Electrical has shown it's leading the way in supplying, installing and maintaining solar in Gladstone, and in turn, supporting sustainable communities."