Gladstone Port cracking down with new security measures

Tegan Annett
| 2nd Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Gladstone Ports Corporation is implementing new security measures.
Gladstone Ports Corporation is implementing new security measures. Mara Pattison-Sowden

RESIDENTS needing a Maritime Security Identification Card now need to have their identity verified in person by the Gladstone Ports Corporation as part of new legislative changes.

The changes to GPC's application process are part of the Australian Government's bid to curb cases of residents fraudulently obtaining an MSIC.

Meanwhile the port is increasing its security for "community safety" by activating a new gate at Fisherman's Landing.

Chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the two changes were not related.

"The activation is designed to keep members of the public who are unaware of the site rules, and who have no protection or training, from mistakenly driving through the gate while open," Mr O'Sullivan said.

He said restricting entry to the site was done in consultation with GPC's stakeholders.

The two changes were implemented on Tuesday.

There has also been an increase in application fees for MSICs.

