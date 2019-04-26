Gladstone Port City Power is up to the task in cracker games

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Central Coast Apartment Breakers coach Ray Cooper says the team is better than the one that won just one game last season.

Hours away from the start of the team's QBL campaign against Rockhampton Cyclones and all Cooper is after is effort from his troops.

"We have retained the core group from last year and have added in great talent," Cooper said.

"Everyone is fitting in nicely and we are looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.

"It's too early to tell who will step up but the main thing we will be looking for is consistency every week."

Power have added imports - 2018 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player Amarah Coleman and Brandi Wingate - to the roster, which has born-and-bred Gladstone products Gabby Oram and Kiah Guinea.

The latter has overcome serious injury suffered in 2017.

"The women have decided on a leadership group with Kiah Guinea and Milo Nanai for the season," Cooper said.

"Kiah has done a great job and she has been playing and training a bit like a veteran... she just knows what to do and how to get it done.

"Gabby definitely has taken everything on board and having her there has been very positive. And she contributes well to the team environment."

Gladstone Power competed well against top sides last year but fell just short.

Cooper believes the tide will turn this season.

"It's a different feel with the team this season and the team chemistry is already there," he said.

"We have the talent to get us over the line in any close games we may have this season."

The Power has tuned up with several practice games during the pre-season, one just recently.

"We had a practise game against the Central Queensland Basketball League men a couple of days ago, which was a great hit-out," Cooper said.

"It gave us the ability to see what's working and what we need to focus more on.

"Each training session we have been scrimmaging a lot and these sessions have been highly competitive and intense."

And that's all Cooper can ask for tomorrow from 6pm at Kev Broome Stadium.

Men's tip-off is at 8pm.

Men's Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge coach Brady Walmsley said Rocky Rockets will be a tough opponent laden with NBL talent.

"It's unique to face a state-league roster boasting the individual talents and experience of Shaun Bruce, Adam Gibson and AJ Ogilvy, but we see this match-up as the perfect opportunity to measure ourselves against a team we expect to be in the top two in the competition," Walmsley said.

"Our guys have had a great pre-season and we are confident in the work we have done to prepare ourselves for QBL19.

"There seems to be a good synergy and connection among our squad and we expect that to translate to a competitive performance on the weekend."

