Dylan Owen is one of the more talented Gladstone players. PICTURE: Erin Mellor
Sport

Gladstone Port City Power announce new coach

NICK KOSSATCH
5th Mar 2020 6:20 PM
BASKETBALL: Scott Lloyd will coach the Gladstone Power City women and men's teams in the Queensland State League.

Lloyd, who has one of Basketball Queensland's best resumes, has previously been part of the Power program in 2007.

He will replace former Power men's coach Brady Walmsley and women's ex-boss Ray Cooper.

Ray Cooper will take the year off.
In 2007, Lloyd played for the men's team and coached the women's team and he has a significant Gladstone connection being the grandson of the late Cyril Golding.

Gladstone is a second home to Lloyd who loves fishing the reefs in his spare time.

Lloyd's guidance to the Power program will add a fresh new approach to the QSL roster with a vision of entering the NBL1 league in future according to Power chairperson Aaron Cameron.

"It's exciting to have someone with Scott's experience and professionalism in the Power program," Cameron said.

"We will hit the ground running in 2020 which is great for our sponsors, fans, players and the basketball community.

Cameron said the goal for GABA and the Power was to pave the way for Gladstone juniors to play competitively at QSL level.

"The Gladstone-based 'Power Development Platform' is one of a kind," Cameron said.

"It is a semi-professional league and a significant stepping stone for any player with a goal of playing in the National Basketball League."

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association president Mirrin Rashleigh was excited with Lloyd's appointment.

"Our intention is to provide a legitimate high level opportunity and pathway for our local players and juniors," she said.

Gladstone Port City Power legend Daniel Green and experienced coach Rebecca Smith will continue to set the foundation for Power's training sessions.

Lloyd is finishing his current work commitments and will relocate to Gladstone in April.

RELATED STORY: Injury Powers coaching stint

RELATED STORY: Gladstone Power coaches quit amid committee restructure

