New coal-fired power station condemned as 'myth'

GLADSTONE politicians have reacted to Queensland LNP's plan for a coal-fired power station being labelled a "myth" by Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison.

Yesterday the Australian Financial Review quoted Mr Morrison condemning the potential station's aim to reduce electricity prices as "a bit of a myth".

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd attributed the quote to the State Government's "desperate attempt to cover its weakness on power prices".

"They are now willing to use soundbites from the federal treasurer to try to confuse the debate," Mr O'Dowd said.

The statement came just one day after the State Government announced it would introduce a private retailer to the state's energy market.

"This so-called 'solution' neglects to offer any solace for those outside the south- east corner," Mr O'Dowd said. "Apparently having a job isn't important if you live in regional Queensland.

"It is clear that this State Government is floundering under its own policies on energy and it will use anything but sound policy to get them out of it."

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor also expressed his surprise at the Federal Treasurer's statement, saying it was common knowledge the prime minister and some of his ministers supported a new coal-fired power station.

"They've all been dancing to the beat of the same drum. That's why it blind-sided me. I basically thought it was a misquote as I read it," Cr Trevor said.

"We are at the epicentre of this energy crisis ... So the Federal Government needs to legislate to have a say in energy policy in Australia. That's why I called Malcolm Turnbull to come to Gladstone."

Queensland's coal-fired production was economical but Mr O'Dowd claimed the State Government was ripping off consumers.

"By dumping $5 billion government debt onto the generators' books and stripping out extraordinary dividends, the Queensland treasurer has left no option but for the likes of Ergon to pass on these costs to the consumers," he said.

Implying Gladstone could lose out again, Australian Energy Council CEO Matthew Warren said in a statement there was no pressing case for a new coal- fired generator in north Queensland due to a greater need in Victoria and South Australia.