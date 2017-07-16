Gladstone pollie spends hours piecing together donated ping pong table

TOUGH TASK: On Friday member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher donated a table tennis table to the Gladstone Heritage Retirement Village and Dot Horn Place.

ARMED with a screw driver and a hammer, member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher thought donating a table tennis table would be a quick, simple presentation.

But three hours later, with the help of some Gladstone Heritage Retirement Village residents and some more tools, they finally had the table up.

"The funny part was that ping pong tables have many, many parts," Mr Butcher said.

"I thought I'd go out, help set it up, have a game and still make a meeting I had that afternoon but three hours later I was still going."

Mr Butcher's donation was made after one of the group's members reached out for information on how to apply for grants.

He said it was easier to donate the table, with the purpose of improving residents' health and well being, rather than have the not-for-profit group apply for a grant.

"It was a fun afternoon, I had a couple of the guys help me out and it was nice just chatting to the residents about what's happening in Gladstone," Mr Butcher said.

"They even had a morning tea while I was sweating it out putting together the ping pong table."

The Gladstone Heritage Retirement Village and Dot Horn Place are owned and managed by not-for-profit organisation Gladstone Central Committee on the Ageing.

GCCOTA's Leanne Kendrick thanked Mr Butcher on behalf of the residents.

"As you can see, he was very hands on putting the table together," she said.