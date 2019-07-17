Gladstone police will be watching speed closely this week

SPRINGBREAK: Tara Police have handed out several speeding fines to start the holidays.

THE Back to School police safety campaign is in full swing.

Police will enforce speed limits in school zones throughout the week across the region.

The campaign aims to make people aware of students returning to school.

Calliope Road Policing Unit Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said the campaign would continue through the entire school term, but there would be a "high focus for that first week back”.

"During the school term we actually pretty much always have some sort of enforcement activity within the schools but particularly in that first week or two weeks back to school,” Sen-Sergeant English said.

"It just targets speed enforcement and general enforcement in and around schools just to reiterate that safety for the students going to and from school.”

Sen-Sergeant English said the slower speed limits were in place to give drivers a "better reaction time and to reduce the impact if there is a crash”.

"The higher the speed, the higher the damage that is caused - whether that is to other vehicles or pedestrians.”

Sen-Sergeant English said he is only aware of "one or two” school zones in the region that don't have the flashing lights to remind drivers of the school zone speed limit.

"There is less and less excuse that 'I didn't know' because the signs are actually flashing to remind you, and they do turn off during school holidays so it's not like they're always on.”