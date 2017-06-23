Gladstone police welcome firearms amnesty

ONE OF Gladstone's top police officers has welcomed the Federal Government's national firearms amnesty, calling it a "good thing for Gladstone".

The amnesty, which begins on July 1 and runs for three months, will allow anyone with unwanted or unregistered firearms to legally dispose of or register them at firearms dealers or police stations without facing a penalty.

While acknowledging hardened criminals were unlikely to take advantage of the amnesty themselves, Gladstone police station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said it was "an excellent initiative" which would reduce the total number of firearms in the community.

"On occasion firearms are part of thefts from private residences and initiatives like this reduce the chances of those firearms falling into the wrong hands," he said.

"We encourage anyone that has unregistered firearms to come in and surrender them."

Despite the appeal to the public, Sen Sgt Goodwin was adamant Gladstone did not have a significant problem with illegal firearms.

"From a Gladstone perspective ... Gladstone certainly has no problem with illegal firearms in any manner," he said.

No firearms dealers in Gladstone have signed up to the amnesty, meaning the nearest dealers registered to participate are in Agnes Water or Biloela.

This means members of the public wanting to surrender firearms locally will need to do so at Gladstone police station.

Sen Sgt Goodwin said anyone wishing to take part should have their firearms unloaded and "secured appropriately" during transportation, and notify the station beforehand.

"You don't want to cause any unnecessary alarm," he said.