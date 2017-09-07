Gladstone police to tackle crime on two wheels

Gladstone Police officer in charge crime squad Wayne Butcher is one of four Gladstone Police who will be taking to the streets on bikes. Their training included going up and down steps.

GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands police officers are embracing changes to their industry by tackling crime on two wheels instead of four.

Four officers had two days of intense cycling training, which includes riding down Gladstone Regional Council's stairs, tackling some of the city's steepest hills and perfecting how to intercept a car on a bike.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said bike squads had been successfully rolled out in Brisbane and other regional towns in Queensland, including Rockhampton.

Now, it's the port city's turn and the officer in charge of the crime squad said residents should expect to see more bike patrols within coming months when the station secures new bicycles.

The four officers, including Sgt Butcher, were trained in Gladstone and Tannum Sands about six months ago.

"It's an intense course and if you're not fit and fully trained it's very difficult,” Sgt Butcher said.

Gladstone Police Constable Michael McCoy, Constable Brianna Hill and Sergeant Wayne Butcher ready on two wheels.

"I was ok because of my ex-triathlon background, but some of the younger guys struggled.”

Sgt Butcher said it was a "new phase of policing” and gave officers a different perspective to crime in the region.

"The amount of things you see and hear is incredible,” he said.

"You see everything at a slower pace, you're not just driving past something, you can see what's really happening.”

The police bikes will also roll out for events including the P&O cruise ship arrivals and during celebrations like Christmas Day and Easter.

"It's important for the young kids to see us out there too riding and wearing helmets,” Sgt Butcher said.

"We've been down to the pump track to just show the kids that we too as police have to obey the law and wear helmets.”