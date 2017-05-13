Police seek your help to keep an eye on crime

GLADSTONE police are on the lookout for a group of wanted people - new members for the local Crime Stoppers committee.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer group that works with police to assist the public in solving and preventing crime.

Acting Senior Constable Jamie Maris said police were seeking new members to come along to the next meeting in June.

"We're trying to encourage more community members to get involved," she said.

Among the people looking to sign up will be Gladstone Region councillor Kahn Goodluck.

"I'm looking to take part in it and be involved," Cr Goodluck said.

ON THE LOOKOUT: Councillor Kahn Goodluck.

"As councillors we catch up with our police representatives when we can, but it would be good for a councillor to have an ear to the ground and get involved in what's happening with that side of things.

"Crime Stoppers are the eyes and ears of our community and they help the police solve a lot of crimes around the region.

"Any further involvement council can have I'll always be a supporter of."

Sen Const Maris said the next meeting would be held at 5.30pm on June 14 at the Gladstone police station.

"All are welcome and encouraged to attend," she said.

Anyone seeking further information on Crime Stoppers can attend the Gladstone police station counter and ask to speak to the officer in charge.