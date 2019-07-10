Gladstone police reveal crime stats over the past 12 months

STATISTICS: Gladstone police have seen relatively steady crime statistics this past financial year compared to the one prior.

DRINK and drug driving in the Gladstone region has increased by almost 10 per cent in the past financial year compared the one prior.

It's a statistic Gladstone Police Office-In-Charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin was "disappointed” to see.

"The ramifications for the community are significant in the event of a drink or drug drive traffic crash,” Sen-Sgt Goodwin said.

"We do everything in our power to reduce the community's exposure to that risk.”

Despite this increase, all other classes of crime have been steady over the past 12 months.

Unlawful entry of a premises, or break and enter, was up by seven offences, while stealing from motor vehicles is down by 10 offences and general stealing was down by 16 per cent.

Drug offences have also decreased by 17 offences while assaults are up by seven offences.

Sgt Goodwin said it was pleasing to see residents being more vigilant.

"We just reinforce that locking your front door, locking your house, locking your cars, hiding your valuables works is an excellent proactive step to reduce any property crime,” he said.

"That nature of property offending can be reduced by the actions we take.”

Looking forward he said Gladstone police would be focused on working with the community to reduce crime rates.

"We are very mindful of what's taken place before us and where our trends sit,” he said.

"A lot of the offending in Gladstone is opportunistic in nature and if we can take that opportunity away from people who might not commit offences otherwise, we'll see our crime rates further decline.”

He said public reports to the police were often key to solving crimes and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I can't emphasise it enough, we can't do our jobs without the help of the community,” he said.

At a Glance

Unlawful entry of a premises: Up 1%

Stealing from vehicles: Down 6.58%

General stealing: Down 16%

Assaults: Up 2.87%

Drink and Drug driving: Up 9.7%

Drug offences: Down 2.34%