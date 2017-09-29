VIDEO: Gladstone police honour fallen colleagues

REMEMBERING THE FALLEN: Police march down Auckland St for Police Remembrance Day.

ABOUT a hundred people gathered at St Saviour's Anglican Church this morning to honour and pay their respects to Gladstone's police force.

The church service, led by police chaplain Father Daniel, was part of National Police Remembrance Day, which commemorates fallen officers killed in the line of duty.

Aswini Sukumaran and her family attended the service, her older son Krish Thaiparambil dressed in full police uniform.

"We really appreciate all the service that the police force does for us in keeping us safe," she said.

"I'm very proud to be part of this society, and feel protected by the police."

Earlier in the morning, officers marched from Gladstone Police Station down Auckland Street to the tune of Scotland the Brave played on bagpipes.

The Butcher family were present to support Sergeant Wayne Butcher.

Sergeant Butcher's parents Neville and Annette said they believed the police force would always get a bad rap.

Amanda Booth was also among a crowd of people on the streets who came to show their respects.

"My sister is a police officer, so I always come here to support her every year," she said.

11 serving Queensland Police officers have died since Police Remembrance Day last year.

The late officer-in-charge at Miriam Vale Police Station, Sergeant Owen Harms, was among the officers acknowledged during the Act of Remembrance.

Families of deceased officers, or those facing life-threatening illness or injury, are encouraged to seek help from CPS Helping Hand, Community Supporting Police or Queensland Police Legacy.

Queensland Police Legacy is an organisation that aims to provide ongoing assistance to families of fallen Queensland officers.