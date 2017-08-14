Gladstone police mourn Ribot, a heroic comrade

Ribot served in Gladstone, Toowoomba and the Moreton regions.

GLADSTONE police officers and others across Queensland are in mourning after the sad news one of their comrades and heroic teammates has died.

Ribot was a retired police dog handled by Senior Constable Glen Ayoub and was well known throughout his service in the Gladstone, Toowoomba and Moreton Districts.

Ribot succumbed to an age-related medical condition at home with his handler and family.

The gentle giant served with the Queensland Police and Community from November 2008 through till his retirement in November 2015.

He was respected by officers for his immeasurable ability as a police dog and his unmistakeable good looks, with a fully black coat and 40-plus kilos.

Since 2015, Ribot lived out his retirement life with Glen and his family until his passing on August 5 this year.

The Queensland Police said "Ribot was a massive dog with a heart equal in size and he will be sorely missed".

Rest in peace, Ribot (PD260)