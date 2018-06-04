Gladstone police kept busy on Saturday night

KEPT BUSY: Police were called to three separate public violent incidents on Saturday night.

GLADSTONE'S police were kept busy on Saturday night, with three separate violent incidents in public spaces requiring their attendance.

The trouble began at about 8pm at the Young Australian Hotel, when a man playing pool reportedly threw his cue to the ground and punched the man he'd been playing against, according to police.

The other man returned the punch and a fight broke out, police said.

The pair soon left the premises and the alleged instigator, who police said was intoxicated at the time, was taken to hospital after receiving treatment for injuries.

No official complaint had been made as of yesterday morning.

Alcohol was also believed to be involved in another incident at Gladstone City Caravan Park on Toolooa St about an hour-and-a-half later.

Several people returning from an evening at another pub had a "a bit of a verbal spat" inside the park near the entrance, according to police.

The situation became dangerous when one of the people arguing allegedly produced a knife.

Police received conflicting versions of what happened next when they spoke to those involved, but what is certain is one man ended up with an injury to his left hand.

Officers called to the scene by paramedics were unable to find any independent witnesses who could provide a coherent explanation as to what had happened.

As with the earlier incident, no complaint had been made to police as of yesterday and no charges had been laid - although the injured man reportedly told officers he would be speaking to his lawyer and weighing his options.

To cap the night off, four people were later given fines and infringement notices for offensive behaviour by police officers in Goondoon St.

Police issued the notices shortly after 4am on Sunday after they had to intervene in a fight between a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man outside the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

In addition to the fines, the two men were given ten-day banning orders from Gladstone's Safe Night Precinct, according to police.

The other two fines were issued to a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

Gladstone's Safe Night Precinct was established last year and gives police increased powers inside an area stretching from Bramston St to Lord St, as well as streets between Oaka Ln and Glenlyon St.