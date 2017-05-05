27°
News

Gladstone police release CCTV images in fuel drive-off case

Andrew Thorpe
| 5th May 2017 3:29 PM
DRIVE-OFF: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with their investigation into a recent fuel drive-off.
DRIVE-OFF: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with their investigation into a recent fuel drive-off. Queensland Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Gladstone police are calling on the public to help them find the culprit behind a fuel drive-off at a Tannum Sands service station last month.

The fuel drive-off occurred on Sunday April 2 at approximately 4.38pm.

Police believe the person pictured in the image above may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the person or vehicle in the image, or who may have information related to the incident, can contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  fuel drive-off gladstone police tannum sands

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

BREAKING: Greek family man snaps up city motel at auction

BREAKING: Greek family man snaps up city motel at auction

THE Gladstone Motel sold at auction today to proud Greek family man Tasos Barounis, one of two bidders vying for the property.

'Discriminate': Gas giant bites back, defends Curtis Island project

Santos GLNG preparing to feed first gas into the pipeline. Photo Contributed

Santos says gas would be undeveloped without three projects.

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Gladstone solicitor ready to tackle violence, drugs in huge promotion

CAREER ADVANCEMENT: Catherine Benson, who works as a solicitor in Gladstone, has been appointed magistrate for Rockhampton and Emerald.

Amazing journey for a Gladstone solicitor

Local Partners

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

FIRST HOME BUYERS....DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

59 Flounder street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 59 Flounder Crescent to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first home...

LOW MAINTENANCE INVESTMENT...COMMITTED SELLER...PRESENT ALL OFFERS

8/16 McCann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 2 $120,000

Considered investing in the Gladstone property market at an affordable entry point? Then this could be the start you're looking for. The location is within walking...

Prepare to be Impressed - BIG TIME..!

5 Jenny Lind Court, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 3 6 OFFERS AROUND...

Everyone who knows me will understand that when a home impresses me then it must be very special and this home certainly does that. If you want the best in life...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

SOLID HIGHSET WITH MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS...OFFERS INVITED

5 Barramundi Street, Toolooa 4680

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Here's a great opportunity to purchase this solid highset residence in the ever changing suburb of Toolooa. The home is positioned on a large 896m2 block with side...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $249,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

PERFECT ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK...SELLER NEEDS AN IMMEDIATE RESULT

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

BREAKING: Greek family man snaps up city motel at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Million-dollar city motel to go at bargain price at fire sale

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

Auction for Toolooa St motel held on site on Friday.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!