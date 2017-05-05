Gladstone police release CCTV images in fuel drive-off case

DRIVE-OFF: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with their investigation into a recent fuel drive-off.

Gladstone police are calling on the public to help them find the culprit behind a fuel drive-off at a Tannum Sands service station last month.

The fuel drive-off occurred on Sunday April 2 at approximately 4.38pm.

Police believe the person pictured in the image above may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the person or vehicle in the image, or who may have information related to the incident, can contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.