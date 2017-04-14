Gladstone police conduct 1252 breath tests, but how many positive?

Police mounted a big operation in the region on Thursday.

ON JUST the first day of Queensland's Easter Blitz campaign 41 people were caught drink driving.

But guess what.

Not one of those was stopped in the major operation Gladstone police were conducting in Miriam Vale.

Constable Jesse Farrance said 1252 random breath tests were done and there were zero positive readings, which was "really good to see".

However two people were caught allegedly drug driving in the operation.

There were 30 drivers caught for speeding and two people were in trouble for seatbelt infringements, Const Farrance said.

Police issued nine infringements for heavy vehicles, and Const Farrance said two people were charged with critical excess hours and would face court over the alleged offences.

There were 10 other infringements issues during yesterday's local blitz.

Although the major operation is over in the Gladstone region, Const Farrance said police were still out in force throughout the Easter long weekend.