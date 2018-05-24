Gladstone police chief: Let cops make the call on DV

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin is urging people to call police if they even suspect domestic violence could be occurring.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin is urging people to call police if they even suspect domestic violence could be occurring. Brittany Cook

AS DOMESTIC Violence Prevention Month draws to a close, Gladstone Police Station's officer in charge wants people to make one important change to their behaviour.

"If you see or hear something you believe may be domestic violence, please, please call us," Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said yesterday.

"Even if it's a verbal argument and has been going for a short duration then stopped, we still need to make sure the people involved are safe.

"In other words, why has it stopped? What's happened?

"It's not wasting our time, we have a policing presence 24 hours a day and our aim is to provide for the safety of the community.

"It is what we do."

Sen-Sgt Goodwin said if someone was in doubt as to if what they were witnessing was domestic violence, they should let the police decide.

"The idea is to be proactive and advise police sooner, so that incidents don't become repetitive behaviour over a long period of time," he said.

"One of the things we do when attending is link people up with support services."

Gladstone Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin. Kelly Butterworth

Gladstone has seen a 23 per cent increase in domestic violence breaches since this point last financial year.

The same figure last year showed a 30 per cent increase - so while the numbers are increasing, the rate of increase is gradually slowing.

Sen-Sgt Goodwin said while it was never good to see an increase in domestic violence, it also spoke to the community feeling more willing to contact police and support agencies.

"We can't commend those people enough," he said.

"They've stood up and said 'we're not going to sit and watch a person we care about suffer domestic violence'."

