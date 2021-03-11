Gladstone police chasing man who jumped fences, railway

Police are chasing a man who fled on foot when he spotted officers near Gladstone Central.

Several Gladstone police are currently pursuing a man who has evaded officers on foot by jumping fences into backyards and running along railway lines.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Gladstone police were called to an address at Clinton just before 10pm on Wednesday after reports a man and a woman were heard yelling at each other.

"When police arrived at the home nobody was there," the QPS spokesman said.

On Thursday, about 12.30pm, when police patrolling Central Gladstone recognised the man as the person claimed to be involved in the incident at Clinton, he fled on foot.

"There were reports of the man running along railway tracks to Barney Point and possibly jumping fences into backyards," the QPS spokesman said.

The spokesman said there were no indications that the man, who is only described as carrying a backpack, was wanted for any crime.

The man is reportedly wearing a red shirt and carrying a black backpack.