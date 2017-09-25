Witnesses to Kmart car park bashing urged to come forward

BASHING: Police responded to reports of a teenage girl being attacked in the car park at Kmart Gladstone.

GLADSTONE Police are appealing to any witnesses to an alleged assault on a teenage girl in the Kmart carpark at about 3.30pm on September 11 to come forward.

A teenage girl was taken to Gladstone Hospital with facial injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of people.

Police investigations are continuing, with a number of people already being charged.

Investigations indicate the alleged assault may have been recorded by onlookers, and police are requesting anyone with a video of the incident, or who otherwise witnessed the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with any information can report to police at the Gladstone Police Station on 4971 3222, or to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

BASHING: Police inspected the scene of part of the alleged assault underneath the overpass at Kmart Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe