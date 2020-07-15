Gladstone podcast talks about creativity and mental health

Artist Kristel Kelly has started her own podcast "Inspiration in Isolation" during isolation, where she talks to people around the world how they keep inspired in isolation.

A GLADSTONE artist has launched her first podcast in a bid to help others speak out about their mental health.

Kristel Kelly is in the pre-production stage of her first series, Inspiration in Isolation, where she talked to people around the globe how they've been creative while isolated.

"I'm looking at when people go to creativity as something they can help stay mentally balance," Ms Kelly said.

"COVID has given people a huge sense of anxiety, people who've never felt anxious are all of a sudden feeling anxious right now.

"I don't think people realise when they pick up that colouring book or cross stitch, (their) brain is having a break from all those anxieties."

Earlier this year, CQUniversity and Central Queensland Regional Arts Service Network released a residency program, Tough and Tender Beauty project which aided artists during the pandemic.

Ms Kelly was accepted into the program's second round after pitching her idea for the podcast.

Ms Kelly said people were often intimidated about starting their own podcast.

"Podcasts is one of those things that's quite daunting to people because they think you need this fancy equipment but it's lot more simple," she said.

"As long as you have good sound quality, you can produce something of decent quality and its more important to focus on the actual content."

Ms Kelly will be working with Calliope editor Dave Beacon and will have music composed by Gladstone musician Kaycee Booth.

Her podcast Inspiration in Isolation is expected to be released in August.

Ms Kelly's next project is working on a Central Queensland podcast network with three other CQ women called Regional Australia Podcast Network.

"Ultimately our goal with the podcast network is to support people and let them know how easy it is for them to create," she said.

For more information, go to facebook.com/shadesandcurves/ for updates.