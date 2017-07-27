Gladstone plumber recognised on state stage

RECOGNITION: Construction Skills Queensland's Stacey Ozolins with Jesse Dennis from SE Plumbing, who was runner-up in the Merv Harris Memorial Award.

SEEING Jesse Dennis grow into a great plumber has been a highlight for Shane Emerson, the owner of SE Plumbing.

Jesse was runner-up in the Merv Harris Memorial Bursary Award at the Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland Industry Awards Night on Friday night.

Mr Emerson said Jesse first began working for him as a school-based apprentice more than four years ago.

"It's definitely good to see him be recognised for all the hard work he does," he said.

"He did his apprenticeship with us and he's turned out to be a really good plumber now."

Mr Emerson said his business did a variety of work in Gladstone.

"We do a lot of maintenance, we do new work, commercial work, we really do a wide range of work," he said.

"Jesse has been pretty fortunate in his time that he's got to do a wide range or stuff

Master Plumbers executive director Penny Cornah praised the achievements of all nominees whether they progressed to the finalist stage or not.

"The increasing level of competition over the past few years highlights the huge developments within the industry in recent times," she said.

"Plumbing is a lifesaving industry and an emphasis on further training and technical development is imperative in ensuring this industry is always evolving and bettering itself year on year."

Mr Emerson has been running his business for about nine years and has seen a lot change.

"As the town changes the kind of work that's around changes as well, there's obviously not as much new work around but it's still pretty good," he said.