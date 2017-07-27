26°
News

Gladstone plumber recognised on state stage

Chris Lees
| 27th Jul 2017 8:20 AM
RECOGNITION: Construction Skills Queensland's Stacey Ozolins with Jesse Dennis from SE Plumbing, who was runner-up in the Merv Harris Memorial Award.
RECOGNITION: Construction Skills Queensland's Stacey Ozolins with Jesse Dennis from SE Plumbing, who was runner-up in the Merv Harris Memorial Award. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SEEING Jesse Dennis grow into a great plumber has been a highlight for Shane Emerson, the owner of SE Plumbing.

Jesse was runner-up in the Merv Harris Memorial Bursary Award at the Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland Industry Awards Night on Friday night.

Mr Emerson said Jesse first began working for him as a school-based apprentice more than four years ago.

"It's definitely good to see him be recognised for all the hard work he does," he said.

"He did his apprenticeship with us and he's turned out to be a really good plumber now."

MORE | News

>> BREAKING: Police issue missing man alert, find submerged car

>> Paramedics take man who overestimated his abilities to hospital

Mr Emerson said his business did a variety of work in Gladstone.

"We do a lot of maintenance, we do new work, commercial work, we really do a wide range of work," he said.

"Jesse has been pretty fortunate in his time that he's got to do a wide range or stuff

Master Plumbers executive director Penny Cornah praised the achievements of all nominees whether they progressed to the finalist stage or not.

"The increasing level of competition over the past few years highlights the huge developments within the industry in recent times," she said.

"Plumbing is a lifesaving industry and an emphasis on further training and technical development is imperative in ensuring this industry is always evolving and bettering itself year on year."

Mr Emerson has been running his business for about nine years and has seen a lot change.

"As the town changes the kind of work that's around changes as well, there's obviously not as much new work around but it's still pretty good," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region master plumbers master plumbers' awards

BREAKING: Police issue missing man alert, find submerged car

BREAKING: Police issue missing man alert, find submerged car

Queensland Police have issued a media alert relating to the missing Gladstone man after discovering a car submerged underwater at Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp.

Canavan's fate in High Court's hands after citizenship bungle

FUTURE IN DOUBT: Senator Matt Canavan addresses the media earlier this year while Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (left) looks on.

Dual citizenship claims another scalp.

Paramedics take man who overestimated his abilities to hospital

Paramedics were called to the GRC building last night after a man injured his leg in a misjudged stunt.

Paramedics called to GRC after a man injured leg in misjudged stunt.

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Take a walk in his shoes

Hold on tight to your children, but let their imaginations run wild.

Local Partners

Trinity College plans to move primary campus

Local school officially opens their $2 million building.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

NEARLY HERE: Gladstone Eisteddfod's Beth Jones, Pauline Newman and Heidi Johnson prepare this year's event program.

Organisers prepare for release of the 2017 event program.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has said she couldn’t believe her eyes after spotting her mum on Google Street View — more than 18 months after she died.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Time for Bed

Kids will drift off to sleep.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $165,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside...

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.