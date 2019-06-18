Gladstone players warming up their cues

EIGHT BALL: If form is anything to go by, seven players from Gladstone Eight Ball Association and Port City Cue Sports will relish the opportunity in a big competition next month.

Gladstone Eight Ball Association's Jack Miller will head the under-18 CQ contingent while his club team-mates Billy Browne, Connor Wallace and Tom Quinlan are in the U15 team.

The Gladstone U12 contingent are Port City Cue Club's Roxie Cooper and GEBA pair Kai Craig and Ty Stone.

They will represent Central Queensland in the CQ versus South East Queensland Challenge in Brisbane from July 6-7.

This super seven were a part of a 15-strong team from both Gladstone clubs that competed in the CQ Junior Challenge on the Fraser Coast.

Of these 15 players four were from PCCS and 11 from GEBA.

"The Gladstone region showed a very strong presence,” PCCS secretary Rachael Cooper said.

"The coaches from both associations Trevor McDonald (GEBA) and Mick Sylvester (PCCS) were proud of all the kids and were constantly encouraging them.”

Miller finished fourth after the round robin, but came third after the finals of the U18 CQ Challenge behind first-placed Dyllon Browne (Fraser Coast) and Fraser Coast's Joe McClintok, who was second.

Browne blitzed his opposition in the U15 finals to finish top ahead of his GEBA mates Wallace and Quinlan.

"His experience and ability to outplay his opponents showed with only losing just one frame and winning 17...what a huge accomplishment,” GEBA secretary Sandie Wright said of Browne.

GEBA pair of Kai Stone, only lost two frames and won 28 to finish first in the U12 category and his club-mate Ty Stone in second and PCCC player Cooper in third.

"All these children played 30 frames of pool during the day which is more then most adults do when they go away and represent the Gladstone Region,” Wright said.

"They showed nothing but tremendous sportsmanship and sheer determination.”

PCCS's Bailey Silvester was fifth in the U15s and Kristian Wilson (GEBA) was seventh.

Silvester also played in the U12 bracket in which he was seventh behind GEBA team-mate Jaiden Craig (fifth).

Others to do well were U12 players were Tecoda Meares (PCCS) ninth, Ashleigh Petts (GEBA) 13th, Samuel Stone (GEBA) 14th and Blake Whalan (GEBA) in 16th.