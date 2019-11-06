Menu
Denise Busteed.
Gladstone players in the mix

NICK KOSSATCH
5th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
GOLF: A record number of male and female golfers will tee off in the Milne Brothers Rockhampton Central Queensland Fourball Best Ball Stableford Championships Final.

Last year female winners, Gladstone’s Nellie Panapa and Sandy Paget, have once again qualified to compete in the final at the Capricorn Resort with play to get under way with a shotgun start at 8.30am on Saturday.

The Gladstone pair will get a stern challenge from Rockhampton’s Felicity Truelson and Anne Lynam.

Both pairs recorded a top of 49 points at the Rockhampton Golf Club’s ladies qualifying round.

Hot on Truelson and Lynam’s tails will be Gladstone’s quartet Claire and Melissa Hanson, Denise Busteed and Jo Peterson.

Yeppoon’s Nyree Malone and Michelle Miller also qualified at their home club’s round on 47 points.

Last year’s male winners Yeppoon’s Craig Warrington and Ross Arstall failed to qualify for this year’s final.

Gladstone’s Wayne Goodwin and Ivo Opstelten will go into the final as the men’s favourites with their 59 point score in the qualifying round on their home course.

1770 pair Ashley and Brett Newstead, Calliope’s Corey Heslin and Hayden Armstrong recorded 49 points in their qualifying rounds, which was the winning men’s final score in 2018.

Gladstone Observer

