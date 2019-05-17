Gladstone players gun for Bulls' team selections in Yeppoon

HANDS UP: Under-12 boys joined by the U12 girl's development team and the U10 girl's team. INSETS: U10 boy's gold and the U12 girl's blue teams.

TOUCH: Central Queensland spots will be on the line for Gladstone players.

Ten teams from the port city, across age-groups from under-16 to U10, will compete in the Central Queensland Touch Association Junior Championship in Yeppoon tomorrow.

Gladstone U12 boy's coach and Gladstone Junior Touch president Dale Harris said a number of players were in the running to get selected in the Central Queensland Bulls teams.

Gladstone U10 boys gold touch football team. Matt Taylor GLA160519TOUCH

Those teams will compete in the Queensland Touch Junior State Championships in Bundaberg from August 23-25.

"Some of our keys players to look out for are Leo Scofield, Lachie Lewis and Fynn Wiig who have all shown potential to progress to the next level," Harris said.

"We have been incredibly lucky to have a great group of boys to represent Gladstone who have all shown great skill level and have come together well as a team."

Harris said his team had prepared for this event since February.

"There have only been a few disruptions that are part and parcel of having a team filled with so many boys who are also talented in other sports," he said.

Gladstone U12 girls blue touch football team. Matt Taylor GLA160519TOUCH

Teams will play three regulation round games each and the top two sides will play off in a final.

"My expectations for the boys is to work on staying focused and committed to the game-plan and put into practise all that we have trained for and play for each other," Harris said.

U10 girl's coach Trent Keenan said his Gladstone team was at a development phase and would use this competition for another in July.

"We definitely aim to be competitive and this is all for training for the Junior State Cup in July," he said.

"We have a couple girls who have not played before and the main idea is for them to learn basic skills so that they know what to do when they get to U12s."

Tiana Keenan and Regan Copsey are expected to lead the way in this Gladstone U10 team.

Mick Cavanagh will coach the U12 girl's blue team and was bullish about the Bulls' selection chances of Ciarah Hawkins, Tara Veach, Zita Geiger and Lara Cavanagh.

"I'd like to go up there and be competitive," Cavanagh said.

Meanwhile there will be a junior clinic on May 25 with the Touch Cowboys premiership team at the Briffney Touch Fields.

It will be between 3-5pm and the cost which includes a player shirt is $35.

All enquiries can be made to gladstonejuniortouch!hotmail.com

GAMES

8am 14B Roc R/Gl. 16G Roc Bl/Gl. 8.40 12G Roc R/Gl Bl. 12G Roc Bl/Gl G. 10B Gl Bl/Roc Wh. 9.20 12B Roc Bl/Gl. 14G Roc Bl/Gl. 10 16B Cap Ct/Gl. 10G Gl/Bun. 10.40 12G Gl G/Gl Bl. 16G Bun/Gl. 10B Gl Gd/Gl Bl. 11.20 12B Em/Gl. 14G Bun/Gl. Noon 16B Bun/Gl. 12.40pm 14B Gl/Bun. 16G Gl/Roc R. 10G Gl/Roc Bl. 1.20 12G Roc W/Gl Gd; Gl Bl/Bun. 10B Roc R/Gl Gold. 2 12B Gl/Roc W. 16B Gl/Roc R. 2.40 14G Gl/Roc R. 14B Gl/Roc Bl. 3.20 10G Roc R/Gl. 4 10B Gl G/Roc Bl; Gl Bl/Roc R