Gladstone player takes out Mooloolaba's first title

TENNIS: It was a battle of the Smiths in the inaugural Mooloolaba Tennis Open.

The unrelated Gladstone pairing of Reuben Smith and Zac Smith could barely be separated, but it was the former who took out the semi-final 5-7, 7-5, 11-13.

Reuben then went on to take out the Open with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Mooloolaba's Sean Es' Haghi.

"It was a tough game because of the heat and the wind from TC Oma," Reuben said.

So what tactics did he use to combat the blustery conditions?

"I just had to take a lot of pace of the ball and it's just a matter of patience," Reuben said.

"It's also to not giving in to your frustrations."

Reuben took home a trophy and $200 in winnings.

"That will go towards my fees," he said.

After Reuben lost the first set to his namesake, he gradually wore him down and said it was his stamina and ability to capitalise on Zac's serve that was telling.

"Zac came off a tough loss to the number one seed in our division, Lee Pasini, which preceded our game," Reuben said.

The 25-year-old began the sport 16 years ago and also worked under coach Fred Munckton at Chanel College for two years.

"I moved to be under the coaching of Rob McBean back in 2005 and he's been brilliant and is a lovely fellow," Reuben said.

Reuben, who is ranked 463 in Australia, is unsure what is next for him tournament-wise.

"I have work commitments and family, but there are a lot of good competitions coming up in South-East Queensland so see what happens," he said.

Tournament director Adon Kronk said the number of entries exceeded expectations and looks forward to the 2020 edition.