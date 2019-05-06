Gladstone player gives insight of international competition

HOCKEY: While her team lost the 2019 Women's Trans Tasman in the over-55 category, Meteor stalwart Terri Read says it was an experience of a life-time.

She wants more.

Read was a part of the Australian O55 masters women's team which lost 2-1 to New Zealand on the Gold Coast, but the Aussies won enough games in the other age brackets to claim the coveted Trans Tasman Trophy.

The Aussie O55 women's hockey team. Contributed GLA060519HOCK

"The experience was amazing and to wear the green and gold was such an honour," she said.

The Aussies lost game one 1-0 to the Kiwis before success in the second game to win 1-0.

New Zealand produced their best with a 4-0 win in the deciding game.

Read was satisfied with her own form.

"Personally, I didn't do too bad and I was very nervous and everything going in there and everybody could always do a little bit better," she said.

"We had hoped to do a little bit better and there was only one goal scored from the three matches and that was scored off a penalty corner.

"Obviously I would have loved to have scored and everything, but it wasn't the case and we didn't have that opportunity."

Read said the facilities were first-class and she has her sights set on the next big event.

"Hopefully I may be able to get into the Worlds next year and my next goal is to make the Queensland team for the Australian titles in September which is back on the Gold Coast," she said.

In the immediate term, Read will be in action in the Gladstone Hockey Association this weekend for her beloved Meteors.

"Training will resume tonight and then back into our normal club fixtures on Fridays for the next three or four weeks before we go away for state titles," she said.

There were also other Gladstone connections with Glen Porteous the coach of the victorios O45 men's team and Meteors' Caroline Jones was a shadow player for the O45 women's team.

Sparks' goal-keeper Kylie Blackmore was also the shadow player for the Aussie O40 team.