Gladstone player an example to all aspiring athletes

BASKETBALL: Plenty of hard work has yielded just reward for Gladstone's Gabby Oram (pictured).

She is the Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Group's latest signing ahead of the QBL season which starts later this month.

Gabby Oram in action. Erin Mellor GLA020419GAB

Oram, 29, has played at junior representative level and showed impressive form at the recent Central Queensland Basketball League trial matches in Bundaberg.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of coach Ray Cooper's squad and look forward to representing the Gladstone community," she said.

"I am enthusiastic about playing alongside a talented roster and contributing to the team through energy, effort and competitive spirit."

Oram joins fellow Gladstone product Kia Guinea, imports Amarah Coleman and Brandi Wingate.

Bri Bailey, Ashleigh Kelman-Poto and Milomilo Nanai have re-committed to the club.

Cooper said Oram is a prime example of a home-grown product making it on the big stage.

"Gabby is a local player who we feel has the ability to fill a role on our team for 2019," he said.

"Gabby has demonstrated a committed enthusiasm to being a part of our program and she deserves the opportunity to represent the Breakers in 2019.

"It's no secret that there has been a gap in our women's roster with local players over the years. We have identified Gabby as someone who can contribute this season, but can also represent the opportunities that are available to our local girls, should they be prepared to do the work and commit to the process with patience."