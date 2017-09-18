26°
BREAKING: Gladstone's only Pizza Hut store closes its doors

PIZZA Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors.

The reason for the closure remains unclear.

A note on the door reads "due to unforeseen circumstances Pizza Hut is now closed. We apologise for any inconvenience. For a great pizza please contact Boxed Up and Co in Sun Valley on 4978 3260. Thanks, management."

It is understood the franchise was owned by locals and closed on Saturday.

When you call the hotline, an automatic voice says "due to unforeseen circumstances you local store is temporarily closed".

The Observer is waiting on comment from the public relations company who represents Pizza Hut.

