137 days and counting: Tilly needs a forever home

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
PET foster carers may have enjoyed Tilly's company for the past 137 days, but they say it's time she found a permanent home.

As part of its Valentine's Day promotion, Gladstone PAWS has listed animals at a discounted price until the end of February.

Tilly is one of the dogs looking for their forever home.

Tilly is looking for her forever home. She has been in PAWS Gladstone's care for 137 days.
The labrador-cross- staffordshire bull terrier loves chasing balls, playing with water and being a "playful pup".

PAWS president Nicole Allison said Tilly was a very quirky character when it came to water.

"She is obsessed with water, which is definitely her unique character.

"Whether it's with the hose or going to the beach, she goes absolutely ecstatic," Ms Allison said.

Ms Allison said Tilly would suit an "active, big-dog loving family". She is listed at $100.

For more information, go to gladstonepaws.com/adoptable-animals/.

