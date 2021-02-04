Gladstone paves way for Qld’s hydrogen future

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in discussion about Gladstone's hydrogen-fuelled future.

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in discussion about Gladstone's hydrogen-fuelled future.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says the Port City is well positioned to benefit from the global transition to a low emission energy future.

Mr Butcher’s comments on Wednesday followed the State Government welcoming Japanese trading company Sumitomo’s plans to build a hydrogen production plant in Gladstone.

Last week, Sumitomo Corporation signed a front-end engineering and design contract with

JGC Holdings Corporation.

Sumitomo outlined in its statement the production plant would produce between 250 and 300 tonnes of hydrogen annually with plans to scale up production.

Mr Butcher said the town was earmarked as Queensland’s hydrogen highway in the Palaszczuk Government’s Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024.

He also said the region was already home to major industries including LNG, but

hydrogen was expected to offer a unique opportunity for Gladstone to be part of a global

energy transition.

“Gladstone offers significant competitor advantage for growth and the development of new

industries and we’re well-equipped for the hydrogen future as we already have reticulated

gas infrastructure, a premier multi-commodity deepwater port and skilled local workers,” Mr Butcher said.

“We’re on the verge of unprecedented opportunity with globalisation, new energy and new

technology, it is an exciting time.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Queensland’s publicly-owned ports

were crucial to driving the state’s hydrogen revolution and jobs as part of the state’s

economic recovery plan.

“The Palaszczuk Government is delivering a four-year, $50 billion infrastructure guarantee

with ports, transport and roads the cornerstone of that investment into Queensland’s plan for

economic recovery and jobs,” Mr Bailey said.

“Gladstone has a unique competitive advantage in the production and potential trade of

renewable hydrogen.

“GPC’s Fishermen’s Landing precinct connects the port channel to the 27,000 hectare State

Development Area, and has the potential to develop up to another 11 berths.”

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said Gladstone’s Port was

priming Queensland to become the hydrogen capital of Australia.

“Having toured the Fisherman’s Landing site last week, I can see why clean energy investors

like Sumitomo have their sights set on Gladstone,” Mr de Brenni said.

“We know the whole world is looking for cleaner, cheaper energy, and we want

Queenslanders to get secure, local jobs manufacturing and exporting it.”

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was supporting Sumitomo’s hydrogen developments with

the Port having ideal facilities and area to support hydrogen industry.

“The location is earmarked to enable renewables within the GPC’s 50-year strategic

planning and underpins job creation and growth in an economically, environmentally and

socially sustainable manner,” he said.

“At GPC we’re exploring what the unique hydrogen ecosystem will look like for the region

and while there is still work to do, export demand is expected to grow rapidly beyond 2030

for green hydrogen”

In 2018, Sumitomo Corporation became the first in the world to synthesise ammonia from

hydrogen produced by electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources and to generate

electricity from gas turbines fuelled by the synthesised ammonia.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation is also working with other exciting proponents to facilitate

hydrogen in the region.

