Gladstone paves way for Qld’s hydrogen future
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says the Port City is well positioned to benefit from the global transition to a low emission energy future.
Mr Butcher’s comments on Wednesday followed the State Government welcoming Japanese trading company Sumitomo’s plans to build a hydrogen production plant in Gladstone.
Last week, Sumitomo Corporation signed a front-end engineering and design contract with
JGC Holdings Corporation.
Sumitomo outlined in its statement the production plant would produce between 250 and 300 tonnes of hydrogen annually with plans to scale up production.
Mr Butcher said the town was earmarked as Queensland’s hydrogen highway in the Palaszczuk Government’s Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024.
He also said the region was already home to major industries including LNG, but
hydrogen was expected to offer a unique opportunity for Gladstone to be part of a global
energy transition.
“Gladstone offers significant competitor advantage for growth and the development of new
industries and we’re well-equipped for the hydrogen future as we already have reticulated
gas infrastructure, a premier multi-commodity deepwater port and skilled local workers,” Mr Butcher said.
“We’re on the verge of unprecedented opportunity with globalisation, new energy and new
technology, it is an exciting time.”
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Queensland’s publicly-owned ports
were crucial to driving the state’s hydrogen revolution and jobs as part of the state’s
economic recovery plan.
“The Palaszczuk Government is delivering a four-year, $50 billion infrastructure guarantee
with ports, transport and roads the cornerstone of that investment into Queensland’s plan for
economic recovery and jobs,” Mr Bailey said.
“Gladstone has a unique competitive advantage in the production and potential trade of
renewable hydrogen.
“GPC’s Fishermen’s Landing precinct connects the port channel to the 27,000 hectare State
Development Area, and has the potential to develop up to another 11 berths.”
How to activate free Courier Mail subscription
Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said Gladstone’s Port was
priming Queensland to become the hydrogen capital of Australia.
“Having toured the Fisherman’s Landing site last week, I can see why clean energy investors
like Sumitomo have their sights set on Gladstone,” Mr de Brenni said.
“We know the whole world is looking for cleaner, cheaper energy, and we want
Queenslanders to get secure, local jobs manufacturing and exporting it.”
Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was supporting Sumitomo’s hydrogen developments with
the Port having ideal facilities and area to support hydrogen industry.
“The location is earmarked to enable renewables within the GPC’s 50-year strategic
planning and underpins job creation and growth in an economically, environmentally and
socially sustainable manner,” he said.
“At GPC we’re exploring what the unique hydrogen ecosystem will look like for the region
and while there is still work to do, export demand is expected to grow rapidly beyond 2030
for green hydrogen”
In 2018, Sumitomo Corporation became the first in the world to synthesise ammonia from
hydrogen produced by electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources and to generate
electricity from gas turbines fuelled by the synthesised ammonia.
The Gladstone Ports Corporation is also working with other exciting proponents to facilitate
hydrogen in the region.
More Gladstone industry news:
- Burnett opposes Gladstone quarantine camps
- Gladstone Ports Corp welcomes 22 fresh faces