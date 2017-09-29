Gladstone patients charged $77 to access own medical records

Michael Harrigan was issued a letter stating he would have to pay a fee for his medical records to be transferred to a new clinic.

MORE than a week after medical centres in Calliope and Gladstone Valley were placed into the hands of administrators, patients are still unable to access medical records.

The Observer has a copy of a letter that administrators Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants sent to one Gladstone medical centre which has been trying to access patient records.

The letter says the records will be released once a fee of $77 per patient is paid.

A number of patients have contacted the paper, including 85-year-old Michael Harrigan.

Mr Harrigan has had open heart surgery, a pacemaker, left hip replacement, two left knee replacements, four back operations and recently diagnosed with asbestosis

"People get very emotional and you can't blame them," Mr Harrigan said.

"I need a doctor and I need my records immediately.

"I'm very angry and I'm not the only one."

Mr Harrigan says he has since seen a "lovely lady doctor" at Gladstone Medical Centre in Clinton but his new doctor has no access to his medical records.

"$77 is 77 tins of soup...I just live from day to day," he said.

"But even if it was $10, it's the cheek, the audacity of charging something that's not theirs...and this is a matter of life and death for some people."

Gladstone Valley Medical closed its doors, without warning to patients, on September 21.

The administrators published a notice in this paper and taped a sign to the door to inform patients and direct them to a phone number for medical records.

The phone number was a message bank saying "Gladstone Valley Medical Centre has closed down, please do not leave a message".

The Observer is currently in discussions with the administrators and the Office of Australian Information Commissioner.

