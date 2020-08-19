Menu
Gladstone party boat bonanza sets sail in September

Jacobbe McBride
19th Aug 2020 3:57 PM
A LARRIKIN’s party boat venture is just weeks away from setting sail, with the owner delighted with the business' popularity.

Ron Murphy said Gladstone BBQ and Party Boat had progressed so well over the past few months he was taking bookings now for September weekends and school holidays.

“We will be facilitating two trips a day which have a maximum of five hours each and travel around the Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum regions,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Murphy said from what he was reading and watching, Queensland should be completely clear of all COVID-19 concerns shortly which spurred him into action.

“That’s why we decided to start three months early to catch up with the school holidays and get some awareness in for end-of-year Christmas parties,” he said.

“I should probably wait until coronavirus is finished but we are still allowed to do it, we are still allowed 12 people on the boat so I may as well start.”

Mr Murphy said the party boat environment was one of the safest around because it was all out in the open and he’s confident the business will take off.

“We have had 1470 hits on the Facebook page and inquiries every day,” he said.

Mr Murphy said he did wish to be viewed as selfish when other businesses in Gladstone had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but his was doing well.

“We are really putting the coronavirus behind us and we are going to steam ahead with this business, I believe that to be the truth,” he said.

Despite the promise of bumper boats, Mr Murphy said punters would have to wait a little longer as he seeks permits for them.

“That will happen but it is not going to happen quickly, believe me I want it to happen,” he said.

“We’ll start up the business without the bumper boat feature but hope to have them in the water for families to enjoy as soon as we can.”

To reserve your spot aboard Gladstone Barbecue Boat call 0413 148 554 or visit Gladstone BBQ and Party Boat.

covid 19 gladstone businesses marine environment ron murphy
Gladstone Observer

