Gladstone part of new program to boost jobs

GLADSTONE will join Mackay and Toowoomba as part of the Regional Entrepreneur Acceleration Program - a pilot program founded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The program is designed to help regions accelerate economic growth and job creation through innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

Each region will receive funding up to $100,000 as part of the program.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett welcomed the funding, stating the region was well situated to facilitate the program.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are critical for prosperity across our state and the Gladstone Region welcomes the opportunity to showcase our skills in this area,” Cr Burnett said.

"We have proved that we are the region of choice when it comes to energy and entrepreneurialism so we are keen to be a driving force behind further development in additional sectors.”

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said she would pilot funding to grow local jobs.

"We know these regional cities have strong economies that can harness innovation to fast-track jobs growth,” Ms Jones said.

"Gladstone is the biggest exporter of LNG on the planet and has a strong hydrogen future...

"MIT has the world's leading experts when it comes to innovation.

"This project is about connecting the best brains in the world with our strong local economies.”

For more visit: https://advance.qld.gov.au/entrepreneurs-and-startups