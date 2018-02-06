Gladstone pair's new angel arrives

SURREAL: Liz and Scott Gimbert say they can't wait to get baby Noah Joy home, after giving birth on February 5.

A GLADSTONE couple say it feels surreal to have finally welcomed the birth of their first child.

Scott and Liz Gimbert's daughter Noah Joy Gimbert was born on at 2.14pm on Monday at Gladstone Base Hospital.

Liz and Scott said they chose the the unusual name of Noah because of its biblical links.

"When they settled in Jerusalem and divided the land up, one of the scouts had no sons and the land was not given to daughters then,” Liz said.

"He only had five daughters and the daughters stood up and said no, we want our inheritance.

"One of those five daughters was named Noah.

"It's not a conventional name for a girl in Australia, but apparently it's quite common in Europe.”

While Liz and Scott have not revealed too much to extended family about their happy and healthy baby girl, they said their parents were excited about the birth.

It was, however, somewhat confusing when they messaged the grandparents who live in New South Wales.

"They're pretty happy, although we messaged them saying welcome baby Noah, and forgot to tell them if it was a boy or girl,” Liz said.

"They were trying to find out if it was a boy or girl between each other and didn't call us.

"My mum zoomed in on the tag in the photo and worked it out, though.”

The proud parents say they are looking forward to raising their daughter in Gladstone, where they have lived for the past six years.

Hoping to finally get home with their baby daughter today, they are looking forward to settling into their new life and routine.

"It's a small town but there's a huge range of community services,” Liz said.

"There's activities, schools and our church.

"East Shores has been a great addition, that wasn't here when we got here.

"When our niece and nephews come up they love it and think it's fantastic.”