Gladstone pair receive top Aussie honour

TOUCH: Two of Gladstone’s brightest touch football prospects have gained selection in Australian youth teams ahead of January’s Youth Trans Tasman Test Series.

Sophie Duff (Under-18 Girls) and Tallis Stanhope (U20 Mixed) will suit up in the green and gold for the series, to be held in Newcastle on January 24-26.

The series features the best junior touch football athletes from Australia and New Zealand and is played annually.

It has six divisions: U18 Boys, U18 Girls, U18 Mixed, U20 Boys, U20 Girls and U20 Mixed.

The carnival acts as a key high-performance pathway for players with former alumni including: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm) and Maddie Studdon (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW).

It will be Sophie’s first Australian honours and the second for Tallis, who represented the Aussies in U18s at the 2018 Youth Touch World Cup held in Malaysia.

Sophie, 16, who is in Year 11 at Chanel College, has been playing touch football since she was six.

Her father, Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff, said her selection for Australia was a just reward for her hard work and dedication to the sport.

Duff said it would also see Sophie reunited with an old friend.

“The ironic thing is she started off with a young girl in the same side as her, Hannah Forbes who is now playing out of Brisbane and obviously Sophie stayed here in Gladstone so it’s nice to see that connection years down the track as well,” Duff said.

“Her father was principal out at Ambrose but got a placement down in Brisbane years ago.”

While their selection marks a reunion of sorts, the girls have been able to keep in touch over the years.

“All through the grades they keep meeting at representative level – playing against and with each other – so that’s always nice,” Duff said.

“It shows the community of touch and rugby league – when people finally meet up you hear stories of NRL players playing with and against each other all through the juniors.

“It goes to show no matter where you live there’s always that community in sport in general.”

Tallis Stanhope in action for Chanel College

Duff said touch carnivals such as the Youth Trans Tasman Test Series provided the perfect platform for players to make a name for themselves.

“Any national side is an outstanding achievement for anyone,” he said.

“It’s a good way to get noticed because obviously she’ll be in the paper and social media and you only get that when you achieve results like this.”

For Tallis, who lives in Brisbane while studying physiotherapy at the University of Queensland, it’s a case of second time round after his World Cup selection.

“He’s gone ahead in leaps and bounds,” Duff said.

“He comes back here during his summer break and works for me.”