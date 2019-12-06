Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Anderson at the BITS Junior Open Golf Day. PICTURE: Mike Richards
Cody Anderson at the BITS Junior Open Golf Day. PICTURE: Mike Richards
Sport

Gladstone pair hope to make the cut

NICK KOSSATCH
6th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Gladstone juniors Declan Corke and Cody Anderson will compete at the prestigious Greg Norman Junior Masters at Palmer Colonial and Palmer Gold Coast courses on the Gold Coast.

Junior golf sign-on offers kids chance to try something new

Cody on par to challenge in Open

Declan will play in the 15 years and under and Anderson in the 13 years and under.

“Both players qualified to represent Central Queensland at the qualifiers throughout the year,” Declan’s father, Derran, said.

“This will be Declan’s fifth year in attending this event and Cody’s first at the age of nine.”

Declan is in form after a win in the Gladstone Closed Championship last week and won his maiden junior open in Rockhampton in August.

Cody was runner-up in C grade last weekend.

The tournament starts on Monday. The top 40 per cent from each age division and two best nett scores will play the final day of this four-day event.

ben fletcher declan corke derran corke golf central highlands golf queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school

        premium_icon NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school

        News FINAL preparations for Calliope State High School are coming together.

        Grant aids green-thumbed kids

        premium_icon Grant aids green-thumbed kids

        News The grant will provide more opportunities for students to get hands-on...

        Person airlifted to hospital after fall

        premium_icon Person airlifted to hospital after fall

        News The rescue service was called to the island around 10am

        Santa sessions for children with sensory needs

        premium_icon Santa sessions for children with sensory needs

        News Santa will be making a special visit to Stockland to see children with sensory...