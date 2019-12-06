Gladstone pair hope to make the cut

GOLF: Gladstone juniors Declan Corke and Cody Anderson will compete at the prestigious Greg Norman Junior Masters at Palmer Colonial and Palmer Gold Coast courses on the Gold Coast.

Declan will play in the 15 years and under and Anderson in the 13 years and under.

“Both players qualified to represent Central Queensland at the qualifiers throughout the year,” Declan’s father, Derran, said.

“This will be Declan’s fifth year in attending this event and Cody’s first at the age of nine.”

Declan is in form after a win in the Gladstone Closed Championship last week and won his maiden junior open in Rockhampton in August.

Cody was runner-up in C grade last weekend.

The tournament starts on Monday. The top 40 per cent from each age division and two best nett scores will play the final day of this four-day event.