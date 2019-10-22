Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Simmons with Joel Curd and Zach Simmons
Cody Simmons with Joel Curd and Zach Simmons
Sport

Gladstone pair go one and two on speedway track

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Oct 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone pair Cody Simmons and Joel Curd took out first and second places in the Central Queensland AMCA Nationals in Rockhampton. It was also a part of the Piston Cup.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Cody Simmons warms up in his AMCA speedway machine

RELATED STORY: LISTEN: Speedy Simmons looking to impress in AMCA

Simmons dominated in the feature category in his Q93 car while Curd was second for the second week running.

CQ AMCA organiser Zach Simmons, who is also Cody’s father, said on the organisation’s Facebook site he hoped other drivers from the region would be ready for Blackwater on November 2.

“Mark Horstman had a few teething problems and blew a steering pump after fitting a new Chevy engine in Q00,” Simmons Senior said.

“I am sure the team will have them sorted out by our next meeting in Blackwater.

“CQ AMCA Nationals would like to welcome back Glynn Tomkins who had a solid drive in his new Q2 car, it’s great to have him back.”

Rocky Saloon Car Club president Matthew Thomas was pleased with the turnout and how well everyone went.

“The Piston Cup is an annual event. JRI put up the trophies and sponsored it this year,” he said.

“It’s pretty big for the juniors. We have pretty big numbers in Rocky, and a lot of local cars in the club. We had 21 cars turn up on the night.”

gladstone shows society speedway speedway speedway queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News The Observer asked its Facebook community to nominate the child care centres that go above and beyond - and you answered! Here are the finalists.

    VIDEO: CCTV of armed robbery released

    premium_icon VIDEO: CCTV of armed robbery released

    News Police have released CCTV showing an armed robbery at a CQ Foodworks

    ‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in RBT

    premium_icon ‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in...

    News A GLADSTONE woman said she didn’t feel the effects of the alcohol she had consumed...

    Police seek public’s assistance to identify man

    premium_icon Police seek public’s assistance to identify man

    News Tannum Sands Police are seeking assistance to identify a man who is believed to...