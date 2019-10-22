Gladstone pair go one and two on speedway track

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone pair Cody Simmons and Joel Curd took out first and second places in the Central Queensland AMCA Nationals in Rockhampton. It was also a part of the Piston Cup.

Simmons dominated in the feature category in his Q93 car while Curd was second for the second week running.

CQ AMCA organiser Zach Simmons, who is also Cody’s father, said on the organisation’s Facebook site he hoped other drivers from the region would be ready for Blackwater on November 2.

“Mark Horstman had a few teething problems and blew a steering pump after fitting a new Chevy engine in Q00,” Simmons Senior said.

“I am sure the team will have them sorted out by our next meeting in Blackwater.

“CQ AMCA Nationals would like to welcome back Glynn Tomkins who had a solid drive in his new Q2 car, it’s great to have him back.”

Rocky Saloon Car Club president Matthew Thomas was pleased with the turnout and how well everyone went.

“The Piston Cup is an annual event. JRI put up the trophies and sponsored it this year,” he said.

“It’s pretty big for the juniors. We have pretty big numbers in Rocky, and a lot of local cars in the club. We had 21 cars turn up on the night.”