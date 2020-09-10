Gladstone P-plater’s ‘gross error’

A YOUNG Gladstone man said getting caught drink-driving the day after a party was a “gross error in judgment.”

Ryan Daniel Finlay was stopped by police on Gladstone Benaraby Rd on August 9 - at the time being the holder a provisional licence.

The 20-year-old returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.077.

Finlay told police he consumed about eight Great Northern cans at a party the night before, and he was driving to go to work.

Finlay, self-represented, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

He told the court he was “disappointed” and “embarrassed” and it was a “gross error in judgment.”

“It’s something I’ll definitely learn from and never do again,” Finlay said.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Read about more drink drivers:

Gladstone man had eight big drinks before he drove

Gladstone dad was drinking Great Northerns before driving

Drink-driver writes off car in crash