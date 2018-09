Gladstone open homes: Here's where to find weekend homes

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 25 homes will have open homes from today and will continue over the weekend.

Property guide REA

Today potential buyers will be shown through homes from Gladstone Central to Tannum Sands.

A 1.74 ha Agnes Water property at 83 Whyte Crescent is also open for inspection today between 12 noon and 1pm by Ray White Gladstone.

The three-bedroom home comes with a country charm but is only a short drive to the beach.

SATURDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER

9 Stewart St, West Gladstone

Open between 9.45am and 10.15am by Elders Gladstone

3 Winnecke Rd, Tammum Sands by PRD Tannum

Open between 11.30am and 12 noon

3/104-106 Central Line, Gladstone Central

Open between 11.30am and 12 noon by Gladstone RE

14/1 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden

Open between 12.30pm and 1pm am by Gladstone RE

33 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island

Open between 1pm and 1.30pm am by Raine & Horne Gladstone

44 Whitbread Rd, Clinton

Open between 10am and 10.30am by LJ Hooker Gladstone

8 Brushtail Court, Boyne Island

Open between 10.30am and 11am by LJH Boyne/Tannum

7 Hickory Ave, Kin Kora

Open between 11am and 11.30am by LJ Hooker Gladstone

35 Mars Crescent, Telina

Open between 11am and 11.30am by LJ Hooker Gladstone

12 Latrobe St, Tannum Sands

Open between 12 noon to 12.30pm by LJH Boyne/Tannum

15 Jarrah Dr, Boyne Island

Open between 12 noon and 12.30pm by RE/MAX Energy

24 Waratah St, Kin Kora

Open between 11am and 11.30am by Ray White Gladstone

13-15 King George St, Mt Larcom

Open between 2pm and 3pm by LOCATIONS Estate Agents

92 Penda Ave, New Auckland

Open between 11am and 12 noon Raine & Home Gladstone

21 Jumbuck, Glen Eden

Open between 12 noon and 12.30pm by LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 School St, Tannum Sands

Open between 1.15pm and 1.45pm by LJ Hooker Gladstone

83 Tarcoola Drive, Boyne Island

Open between 11.30am and 12 noon

83 Tarcoola Drive, Boyne Island REA

14 Potter St, Clinton

Open between 9am and 9.30am by Elders Gladstone

83 Whyte Crescent, Agnes Water

Open between 12 noon and 1pm, Ray White Gladstone

Property guide REA

SUNDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER

51 Squire St, Toolooa

Open between 9.30am and 10am by Ray White Gladstone

27 Leonard St, South Gladstone

Open between 12 noon and 12.45pm by Raine & Horne Gladstone

30 Hansen Crescent, Clinton

Open between 1pm and 1.30pm by LOCATIONS Estate Agents

6 Thornbill St, New Auckland

Open between 11am and 11.30am by LOCATIONS Estate Agents

10 Boundary Rd, Beecher

Open between 11am and 12 noon by Ray White Gladstone

22 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden

Open between 11am and 11.45am by Raine & Horne Gladstone

7 Off Street, Gladstone Central

Open between 1pm and 1.45pm by Raine & Horne Gladstone